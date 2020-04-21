Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCX to extend trading time for non-agri goods from Apr 23

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:52 IST
MCX to extend trading time for non-agri goods from Apr 23

The largest commodities exchange MCX has said its platform will be open for trade on non-agri goods to the old timing of up to 2330 hrs from Thursday following the relaxation in the COVID-induced lockdown curbs from Tuesday. Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will function from 0900 hrs to 2330 hrs for non-agri commodities, which is the previous trading hours, the exchange that controls more than 94 per cent of the trading volume, said in a statement.

Even before the nationwide lockdown was declared on March 25, the exchanges were asked to cut short trading hours to contain the massive volatility in the markets due to the COVID pandemic from the middle of March. Accordingly, the trading time was massively cut short to 0900-1700 hrs till April 14, the day the first lockdown was to end, from 0900-2330 hrs earlier.

“In view of the representation received from market participants and pursuant to discussions with Sebi, it has been decided to revise trading timings, with effect from April 23,” it said. While non-agri commodities will be open for trade from 0900 to 2330 hrs all other commodities (including internationally referenceable agri commodities like cotton, CPO, kapas & RBD palmolein) will continue to be traded only up to 1700 hrs till further notice, the exchange said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • MCX

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534 on Tuesday, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on ...

COVID-19: Confirmed cases near 20,000, death toll crosses 600; ICMR to test rapid testing kits

With testing being ramped up to identify COVID-19 patients, the efficacy of China-made rapid antibody blood test kits has come under scanner with Rajasthan on Tuesday flagging their inaccurate results, prompting the apex medical research bo...

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020