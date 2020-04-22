Left Menu
Virgin Galactic dealmaker looks to defy IPO lull with $600 mln blank-check deal -sources

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:07 IST
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is moving ahead with a $600 million initial public offering for a new blank-check company on Tuesday, after the coronavirus crisis upended plans last month, according to two people familiar with the matter and a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The IPO represents a rare example of a stock market debut braving the volatility fueled by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Only two IPOs have priced so far in April, compared to 14 a year ago, according data provider IPO Boutique. Both were biotechnology firms, a sector with a more specialized investor base. Palihapitiya's new firm, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, is a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that will use the IPO proceeds to buy a company in the technology sector, primarily outside of the United States.

SPACs are typically more resilient to market jitters, because that they are akin to investors depositing money in an account while their management team searches for an investment. Its IPO is aiming to price on Tuesday at $10 per share, the standard rate in a SPAC listing, with the stock then debuting on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IPOC", according to the sources. The company had already registered the offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Social Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Palihapitiya's first SPAC merged with Richard Branson-backed Virgin Galactic in October, allowing the space tourism company to go public with a $2.3 billion market capitalization, without itself launching an IPO. Virgin Galactic's share price is up around 45% in 2020.

In February, Palihapitiya, a former Facebook Inc executive outlined plans for two new SPACs, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II and III, to raise $300 million and $600 million, respectively. The new deals had been set to price their IPOs in March but the market turbulence delayed the plans. It could not be immediately be learned when the IPO of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II will proceed. SPAC IPOs haves not performed well recently. All 13 SPACs that went public this year traded below their IPO price by March 23, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, a sign of investors' eagerness to cash in on liquid assets during the recent sell-off.

Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

