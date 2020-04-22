Left Menu
ICICI Bank shares extend losses, fall nearly 3 pc on exposure to Singapore oil trading firm

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:54 IST
ICICI Bank shares extend losses, fall nearly 3 pc on exposure to Singapore oil trading firm

Shares of ICICI Bank extended losses on Wednesday and fell nearly 3 per cent in early trade amid concerns over its exposure to a Singapore-based oil trading company. In a news clarification on Tuesday about its exposure of USD 100 million to Singapore-based Hin Leong Trading Pte, it said, "We confirm that the Bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question".

The scrip declined 2.57 per cent to Rs 323 at the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, it fell 2.65 per cent to Rs 323.05.

The shares of the company had plunged 8.38 per cent on Tuesday to Rs 331.55 on the BSE. ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it is taking steps to protect its interest regarding its exposure to a Singapore-based oil trading company.

Crude oil prices have plunged to their historic lows in the wake of coronavirus pandemic as demand has been severely hit due to lockdowns all across the globe. In a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank said it is taking due steps to protect its interests, and will appropriately reflect the same in its financial statements, as it would do in respect of all its banking exposures.

