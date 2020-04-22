NIIT signs agreement with US company for virtual education services

Skills and talent development leader NIIT Ltd said on Wednesday its US subsidiary has signed a managed services agreement with a US-based education technology company to provide virtual services to education providers. The term of the agreement is five years, it said without naming the client or value of the deal.

"Both companies see this as a significant partnership where two market leaders jointly provide innovative solutions in the testing and certification marketplace," NIIT said in a statement. The demand for online courses has seen a quantum jump globally after the outbreak of COVID-19, consequent lockdowns and a growing trend of social distancing.

NIIT is a leading skills and talent development corporation building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. It has a footprint in over 30 countries offering training and development solutions to individuals, enterprises and institutions. (ANI)

