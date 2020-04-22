Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end firmer as investors hope for stepped-up stimulus

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:31 IST
China stocks end firmer as investors hope for stepped-up stimulus

China stocks reversed course to close higher on Wednesday, as investors hoped the government would speed up rolling out further fiscal stimulus to shore up an economy that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6% at 2,843.98. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.82%, with its financial sector sub-index ending 0.01% higher, the consumer staples sector up 3.03%, the real estate index up 0.29% and the healthcare sub-index up 2.04%. ** The collapse in China's economic activity caused by the coronavirus has heightened calls from top policy advisers for the government to hasten the rollout of fiscal stimulus, as ballooning unemployment threatens social stability.

** "The panic is over as the pandemic is gradually brought under control with economic activities restarting but investors are still cautious," said Tian Weidong, an analyst with Kaiyuan Securities. "As long as the schools are not open and cinemas are still closed, the economy is not likely to recover fully." ** China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 23 of which were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 a day earlier. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.05% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.95%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.57%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.74%. ** As of 0717 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0818 per U.S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 7.0925. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group Co Ltd, which closed 10.16% higher, followed by Ningbo Construction Co Ltd, gaining 10.1% and Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd, up by 10.05%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index lost 6.8% and the CSI300 dropped 6.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong was down 13.3%. Shanghai stocks gained 3.41% so far this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On Earth Day, calls grow to treat shock of coronavirus with 'green recovery'

As the world marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, calls were growing for governments to treat the shock of the coronavirus with green recovery packages to spur a shift to a low-carbon future.Although many countries remain ...

Islamic Centre of India urges Muslim community to pray at home during Ramzan, avoid gatherings

The Islamic Centre of India on Wednesday urged community members to observe Ramzan rituals while staying indoors and to pray that the battle with coronavirus gets over soon.The Islamic Centre also made announcements to the Muslims community...

Peru launches fund to support virus-hit football clubs

Perus football federation has said it will set up a million-dollar fund to help first and second division clubs counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We have received the green light from CONMEBOL to dedicate the funds i...

Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions

Irans Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday said it put the Islamic Republics first military satellite into orbit, dramatically unveiling what experts described as a secret space programme with a surprise launch that came amid wider tensions wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020