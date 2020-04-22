Lockdown: Kalpataru group providing meals to 87,000 people daily

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:12 IST
Mumbai-based Kalpataru group, which is into power, construction and real estate businesses, on Wednesday said it is providing cooked meal and dry rations to 87,000 labourers and other needy people daily in view of the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus. Other items like soap, hand sanitisers and face masks are also being distributed.

"Our various group companies are caring for the needs of over 87,000 people daily," the group said in a statement. Over 37,000 workers are present on various sites of group companies, while it has roped in Akshay Patra Foundation to feed another 50,000 people daily.

"Kalpataru Power is caring for needs of 11,000 workers daily -- 10,000 workers at its various sites in India and about 1000 workers at overseas sites. Apart from workers the company is also feeding about 50,000 plus needy individuals daily via the Akshay Patra Foundation," the statement said. JMC Limited is caring for the needs of over 25,000 workers daily across its sites in India.

At Kalpataru Ltd (Real Estate) sites across various cities, about 1,600 labourers are at site, where they are cared for. For the workers, the group is providing fruits, vegetables, oil, grains and pulses and daily essentials such as soaps, washing powder, toothpaste, hand-sanitisers and face masks. They are also being provided, safe drinking water, and LPG Gas for cooking.

Kalpataru group's facility management arm PSIPL, which has more than 2000 workforce, is carrying out their regular work, besides sanitation and fumigation, at commercial and residential sites of its clients. The group said it is supporting several community-level non-governmental organisations and also aiding local administration's efforts in several places across states, as per the requests and requirements they are putting forth.

