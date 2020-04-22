Triumph Motorcycles launches updated Street Triple at Rs 11.13 lakh

Left Menu
22-04-2020
British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Wednesday launched an updated version of its performance street bike Street Triple RS in India priced at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike now comes with BS VI compliant upgraded engine made with new styling.

"As the country prepares to open up in a phased manner, we believe the digital launch of the all new Street Triple RS will bring in the much required excitement into the market and among motorcyclists," Triumph Motorcycles India GM Shoeb Farooq said in a statement. The 2020 Street Triple RS reiterates Triumph's commitment of bringing in class leading technology and exemplary performance, he added.

"The 2020 Street Triple RS is equipped with a host of premium and the best-in-class components that make it the ultimate street motorcycle and a potent track weapon," Farooq said..

