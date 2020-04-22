Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Steel raises Rs 510 cr via NCDs          

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:38 IST
Tata Steel raises Rs 510 cr via NCDs          

Tata Steel on Wednesday said its committee of directors has approved allotment of non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 510 crore on private placement basis

"The committee of directors has today approved allotment of 5,100 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed NCDs having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each for cash aggregating to Rs 510 crore, to identified investor on private placement basis," Tata Steel said in a BSE filing

The NCDs, which will carry an annual coupon rate of 7.85 per cent, are proposed to be listed on the BSE's wholesale debt market segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Telangana officials visit Suryapet dist after surge in cases

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials on Wednesday visited Suryapet district to assess the situation following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The officials, who flew to Suryapet, about 135 km fr...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,868 with 133 fresh cases. The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A t...

Emboldened by closures, foxes prowl an ancient port city in Israel

Red foxes have been making appearances in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people off the streets.The animals, usually a rare sight in busy urban areas,...

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed a strong growth in monthly phone subscribers.The U.S. medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020