Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, while in the international market, the precious metal was quoting with gains, according to HDFC Securities

"Gold prices continued upside on persistent market uncertainty and sharp fall in crude oil prices," it said

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,695 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 14.86 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.