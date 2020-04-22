Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:33 IST
Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, while in the international market, the precious metal was quoting with gains, according to HDFC Securities

"Gold prices continued upside on persistent market uncertainty and sharp fall in crude oil prices," it said

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,695 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 14.86 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Total of 69 UK health service staff have died of coronavirus

A total of 69 people who worked for Britains National Health Service have died of COVID-19 while the number of staff in care homes for the elderly who have died from the disease is not known, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday....

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its financial forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-...

Combating COVID-19: 2,099 villages, 146 towns sanitised in Uttar Pradesh

Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department of Uttar Pradesh has sanitised 2,099 villages, 146 towns and 1,676 offices in the State, said Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Commissioner, Cane and Sugar, on Wednesday. As many as 2,099 villages, 146 tow...

First fix mistakes, but government must be held accountable on coronavirus - UK Labour

British ministers must be held accountable for the mistakes they have made in fighting the coronavirus outbreak, but the priority must be for them to fix pressing concerns now, a spokesman for Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020