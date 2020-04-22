Left Menu
Development News Edition

IHCL to raise funds up to Rs 750 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:40 IST
IHCL to raise funds up to Rs 750 cr

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches

The board at its meeting "approved raising of long term funds not exceeding Rs 750 crore by way of external commercial borrowings, foreign currency borrowings, non-convertible debentures, term loans or through any other debt instrument in one or more tranches," IHCL said in a filing to the BSE.     The company, however, did not disclose how it intends to use the funds it seeks to raise

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd were trading at Rs 77.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.32 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-bas...

Canada's Rogers withdraws 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis deepens

Canadas Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday pulled its 2020 forecast due to uncertain economic conditions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.The telecom operators revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 fell 5 to C3.42 billion ...

Total of 69 UK health service staff have died of coronavirus

A total of 69 people who worked for Britains National Health Service have died of COVID-19 while the number of staff in care homes for the elderly who have died from the disease is not known, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday....

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its financial forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020