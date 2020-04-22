Left Menu
Sundram Fasteners contributes Rs 3 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures

Sundram Fasteners, a part of the 8.5 billion dollar TVS Group, said on Wednesday it has contributed Rs 3 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to support the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

22-04-2020
The company has ensured provision of food kits and masks to migrant workers through contractors. Image Credit: ANI

Sundram Fasteners, a part of the 8.5 billion dollar TVS Group, said on Wednesday it has contributed Rs 3 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to support the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company donated critical medical care equipment like ventilators and analysers to hospitals and healthcare facilities in Chennai. It supported the District Disaster Management Authority and is working with multiple NGOs that provide food items and hygiene kits to the vulnerable and most needy sections of the society.

"Sundram Fasteners places on record its deep appreciation of the contribution being made by its employees in ensuring that the relief material reaches the people whose livelihood has been severely impacted," it said in a statement. The company continues its multi-dimensional efforts by implementing preventive measures before the lockdown and providing guidelines to employees during the lockdown period to fight against unprecedented challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Sundram Fasteners has cutting-edge technological competencies in forging, metal forming, close-tolerance machining, heat treatment, surface finishing and assembly for the automotive segments. (ANI)

