Left Menu
Development News Edition

SRTUKs incur Rs 816.23 cr loss due to COVID-19 restrictions

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:59 IST
SRTUKs incur Rs 816.23 cr loss due to COVID-19 restrictions

State Road Transport Undertakings of Karnataka (SRTUK) have incurred Rs 816.23 crore revenue loss from March 1 till April 20 following restrictions on movement due to COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday. "We stopped our inter-state premium services from March 1, 2020 and observed total lockdown from March 23.

From March 1 to April 20 we have incurred a revenue loss of Rs 816.23 crore," the Chief Traffic Manager of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation B T Prabhakar Reddy told PTI. He said they started receiving reports from February about prevalence of coronavirus cases and later decided to stop inter-state AC bus services from March 1.

The State Road Transport Undertakings of Karnataka has four wings -- the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. KSRTC incurred a revenue loss of Rs 314.89 crore, NWKRTC Rs 172 crore, NEKRTC Rs 180 crore and BMTC Rs 149.34 crore, he said.

Reddy said that despite the massive revenue loss, SRTUK managed to pay the salaries of the employees. "Salary is not an issue. It has been paid to all," Reddy added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Analysis: Pandemic fallout tracks nation's political divide

Americas entrenched political divide is now playing out over matters of life and death. Republican governors urged on by President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states economies in the midst of the...

Soccer-PFA disappointed by Southend Utd decision to furlough players

The Professional Footballers Association PFA on Wednesday expressed its disappointment with Southend United chairman Ron Martin after the clubs decision to furlough some of its players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The League One third tier...

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-bas...

Canada's Rogers withdraws 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis deepens

Canadas Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday pulled its 2020 forecast due to uncertain economic conditions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.The telecom operators revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 fell 5 to C3.42 billion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020