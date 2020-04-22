SRTUKs incur Rs 816.23 cr loss due to COVID-19 restrictions

State Road Transport Undertakings of Karnataka (SRTUK) have incurred Rs 816.23 crore revenue loss from March 1 till April 20 following restrictions on movement due to COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday. "We stopped our inter-state premium services from March 1, 2020 and observed total lockdown from March 23.

From March 1 to April 20 we have incurred a revenue loss of Rs 816.23 crore," the Chief Traffic Manager of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation B T Prabhakar Reddy told PTI. He said they started receiving reports from February about prevalence of coronavirus cases and later decided to stop inter-state AC bus services from March 1.

The State Road Transport Undertakings of Karnataka has four wings -- the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. KSRTC incurred a revenue loss of Rs 314.89 crore, NWKRTC Rs 172 crore, NEKRTC Rs 180 crore and BMTC Rs 149.34 crore, he said.

Reddy said that despite the massive revenue loss, SRTUK managed to pay the salaries of the employees. "Salary is not an issue. It has been paid to all," Reddy added.

