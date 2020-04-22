Left Menu
Bajaj Auto's Rakesh Sharma takes over as IMMA President

22-04-2020
The International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA) on Wednesday said it has appointed Bajaj Auto Executive Director (ED) Rakesh Sharma as its president. Sharma had been previously holding office as vice-president in IMMA, elected in May 2019.

The election of the new president took place through a General Assembly by correspondence on April 21, 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, IMMA said in a statement. Sharma, a member of country's auto industry body SIAM, will hold the office of IMMA President for two years, it added.

Sharma succeeds Johannes Loman, Director of PT Astra International Tbk and Executive Vice President Director PT Astra Honda Motor (AHM) Indonesia. Sharma joined Bajaj Auto in October 2007 as President (International Business) and is currently the executive director.

