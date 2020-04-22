Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Bansal's Navi group credit finance co gets stable rating for Rs 500cr debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:17 IST
Sachin Bansal's Navi group credit finance co gets stable rating for Rs 500cr debt

Sachin Bansal-led Navis credit finance firm, Chaion Wednesday said Crisil has given a stable (A-) rating for its bank borrowings of up to Rs 500 crore. This rating has come at a time when the industry is reeling under lockdown, mandated to curb the deadly coronavirus, Chaitanya said in a release. Chaitanya's ratings have also been upgraded to BBB+ (stable) /A2+ by ICRA for financial instruments amounting to Rs 358 crore. As per ICRA, the stable outlook factors in the comfortable capital and liquidity profile of the group, which would support its medium-term growth plans, it said.

Chaitanya CEO Anand Rao said, "The rating upgrade Chaitanya has got in these challenging times, reflects our strong capital position post becoming part of Navi group. This together with our solid track record and synergies with Navi will help us continue our growth once we move beyond the current COVID situation." Sachin Bansal, MD & CEO, Navi, said, "The ratings upgrade is particularly welcome at this time as it recognises the robust fundamentals of the Group. The Group is expected to venture into and, scale-up lending portfolio in new asset classes, including digital lending in the near term." Furthermore, the additional funding commitment given by Navi would aid Chaitanya's growth plans over the medium term, the company added further. Chaitanya caters to low income families in Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Jharkhand by providing two-wheeler loans, and housing loans apart from microfinance.

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd (CIFCPL), owned by Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services Pvt Ltd (CRIDS), was founded in 2009. In 2019, Sachin Bansal acquired CRIDS with a total infusion of Rs 739 crore through his holding firm Navi Technologies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Death toll due to COVID-19 now 652; total cases cross 20,000-mark

The countrywide COVID-19 death toll rose to 652 and the number of cases to 20,471 on Wednesday, an increase of 49 fatalities and 1,486 cases since Tuesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 case...

Indore: Suspected coronavirus patients sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

Hum Honge Kamyab, a key anthem of the civil rights movement, has become one of the morale boosting songs being sung by suspected coronavirus patients in the ward of Indores ESIC hospital. In a video being widely circulated on the social med...

Cricket-Rohit expects 'different ball game' against reinforced Australia

Locking horns with a reinforced Australia will be a different ball game if India get a chance to contest the series Down Under later this year, opener Rohit Sharma said on Wednesday. Exactly when the tour will go ahead is still up in the ai...

Two arrested for `mocking police' in TikTok video

Two young men were arrested and a boy detained for allegedly making a TikTok video mocking the police in Mumbais Antop Hill area on Wednesday, an official said. The video was shot in front of a police van, he said.A case was registered agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020