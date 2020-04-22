Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sundram Fasteners donates Rs 3 cr for COVID-19 relief; Takes multi-dimensional efforts during lockdown

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:20 IST
Sundram Fasteners donates Rs 3 cr for COVID-19 relief; Takes multi-dimensional efforts during lockdown

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI): Sundram Fasteners Ltd on Wednesday said it has introduced work from home for its staff and taken various initiatives, including assistance for the migrant workers, during the COVID-19 lockdown. The company also said it has donated Rs three crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, it said 'multi-dimensional' efforts were taken prior to the lock-down and guidelines were provided to its employees after the shutdown. Detailing some of the initiatives, Sundram Fasteners said ahead of the lock-down announced last month the factory was cleaned on a daily-basis and employees were advised against taking up business and personal travel to coronavirus affected states.

The concept of work from home was introduced among staff and meetings were also held via video-conferencing. During the lock-down period, the company said a session was held for all crisis managers by senior psychologists on mental health while the provision of food, kits and masks were given to the migrant workers at its factories.

The safety and security of housekeeping staff who are engaged in maintaining the company premises during lock-down was also closely monitored,it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Death toll due to COVID-19 now 652; total cases cross 20,000-mark

The countrywide COVID-19 death toll rose to 652 and the number of cases to 20,471 on Wednesday, an increase of 49 fatalities and 1,486 cases since Tuesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 case...

Indore: Suspected coronavirus patients sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

Hum Honge Kamyab, a key anthem of the civil rights movement, has become one of the morale boosting songs being sung by suspected coronavirus patients in the ward of Indores ESIC hospital. In a video being widely circulated on the social med...

Cricket-Rohit expects 'different ball game' against reinforced Australia

Locking horns with a reinforced Australia will be a different ball game if India get a chance to contest the series Down Under later this year, opener Rohit Sharma said on Wednesday. Exactly when the tour will go ahead is still up in the ai...

Two arrested for `mocking police' in TikTok video

Two young men were arrested and a boy detained for allegedly making a TikTok video mocking the police in Mumbais Antop Hill area on Wednesday, an official said. The video was shot in front of a police van, he said.A case was registered agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020