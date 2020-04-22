Sundram Fasteners donates Rs 3 cr for COVID-19 relief; Takes multi-dimensional efforts during lockdown

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI): Sundram Fasteners Ltd on Wednesday said it has introduced work from home for its staff and taken various initiatives, including assistance for the migrant workers, during the COVID-19 lockdown. The company also said it has donated Rs three crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, it said 'multi-dimensional' efforts were taken prior to the lock-down and guidelines were provided to its employees after the shutdown. Detailing some of the initiatives, Sundram Fasteners said ahead of the lock-down announced last month the factory was cleaned on a daily-basis and employees were advised against taking up business and personal travel to coronavirus affected states.

The concept of work from home was introduced among staff and meetings were also held via video-conferencing. During the lock-down period, the company said a session was held for all crisis managers by senior psychologists on mental health while the provision of food, kits and masks were given to the migrant workers at its factories.

The safety and security of housekeeping staff who are engaged in maintaining the company premises during lock-down was also closely monitored,it said..

