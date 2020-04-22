Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crisil profit rises 15pc to Rs 88 cr in Jan-Mar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:22 IST
Crisil profit rises 15pc to Rs 88 cr in Jan-Mar

The S&P-controlled domestic rating agency Crisil on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent increase in net income to a little over Rs 88 crore on healthy growth in total income for the first quarter ending March. Managing director and chief executive Ashu Suyash said consolidated income from operations rose 2.9 per cent to Rs 427.8 crore during the March quarter while consolidated total income rose 9.4 per cent to Rs 462.6 crore.

Excluding Greenwich Associates, consolidated total income for the quarter rose 7.1 per cent and profit after tax for the quarter rose 26.8 per cent. The board also declared first interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year to December 2020.

While the signs of domestic slowdown were manifesting since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on society and economies, leading to a global recession and a very deep slowdown in the country as indicated by the sharp downward revision in GDP estimates, Suyash said. The ratings business maintained the growth momentum posting 14.6 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue, driven by investor preference for best-in-class ratings, concerted effort towards new client acquisition, and continued traction in securitisation transaction ratings, she said.

The company added new clients and independent credit evaluation offerings. The global analytical centre continued to play a crucial role in supporting the parent S&P Global Ratings. Research, the largest revenue segment, saw revenue growing 7.7 per cent following a recovery in the global research & analytics business, which was impacted last year because of changing demand in the risk services industry. Model and traded risk offerings had good traction with new American and European projects coming in.

Growth in the domestic research business was booted by the launch of new reports in industry research and an investment research module on Quantix, an integrated data and analytics platform. During the quarter the company completed acquisition of Greenwich Associates (end-February) Excluding Greenwich, the revenue of the research segment grew 3.8 percent, and a profit growth of 3.3 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK death toll in hospitals from coronavirus rises by 763 to 18,100

The number of people who have died in hospitals in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen to 18,100, the health ministry said on Wednesday, an increase of 763 on the figures published 24 hours earlier.The 76...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.57 million globally and 178,574 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open h...

Death toll due to COVID-19 now 652; total cases cross 20,000-mark

The countrywide COVID-19 death toll rose to 652 and the number of cases to 20,471 on Wednesday, an increase of 49 fatalities and 1,486 cases since Tuesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 case...

Indore: Suspected coronavirus patients sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

Hum Honge Kamyab, a key anthem of the civil rights movement, has become one of the morale boosting songs being sung by suspected coronavirus patients in the ward of Indores ESIC hospital. In a video being widely circulated on the social med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020