Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Leyland gets permissions to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara, Pantnagar plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:20 IST
Ashok Leyland gets permissions to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara, Pantnagar plants

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has received permissions to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar plants, but will restart production in line with demand after preparing supply chain. The company has received permission from relevant government authorities to resume operations of plants at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar, Ashok Leyland President-HR, Communication and CSR N V Balachandar said in a statement.

"We are currently working out the supply chain readiness post which we will resume operations and commence production in line with demand," he added. The government had relaxed guidelines for extended lockdown and allowed industrial units in rural areas or outside municipal limits to resume partial operations under strict safety and hygiene conditions from April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Few ventilators, little cash: Sudan braces for coronavirus test

With just a few hundred ventilators and international aid slow to materialise, Sudans fledgling government knows it has an uphill battle against a coronavirus pandemic that has brought far richer countries to a standstill.The number of case...

Karnataka orders partial easing of lockdown norms from Apr 23

The Karnataka government has announced partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms in the state allowing IT and IT enabled services to operate with essential minimum staff and also certain construction activities, manufacturing of packagi...

All wastelands in Kerala to be used for farming

As part of massive COVID-19 mitigation efforts in agriculture to make the state self sufficient, the Kerala government on Wednesday announced that all wastelands would be used for farming. Kerala is a consumer state which depends on other s...

Labour secretary rules out using ESIC's funds for paying workers' wages

Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya on Wednesday ruled out appropriating funds of the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC for payment of wages to workers or to employers to meet their salary bill during the coronavirus lockdown. There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020