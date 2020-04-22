Left Menu
Development News Edition

ExxonMobil breaks ground to build USD 10 billion chemical complex in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:35 IST
ExxonMobil breaks ground to build USD 10 billion chemical complex in China

Multi-national oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil on Wednesday broke ground on its solely-funded USD 10 billion chemical complex in Huizhou in China, the first major foreign project to be built in the country as COVID-19 outbreak subdues. A special "cloud ceremony" was held online with video connections linking the Huizhou Dayawan Petrochemical Industrial Park, and places in Beijing and Dallas in the US. The complex, with a total investment of about USD 10 billion, will be built in two phases. The first phase with a 1.6 million tonne-per-year ethylene cracker and down-stream production equipment is scheduled to be completed by 2023 when construction on the second phase will begin, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

An annual operating income of 39 billion yuan (USD 5.5 billion) and 7.3 billion yuan of taxes will be expected when the first phase reaches designed capacity. This is the first major foreign project to be built in China after it had to shut the country for nearly three months from January following the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan.

The Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 10.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter influenced by the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the data from China’s Ministry of Commerce. ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods in Dallas said via video link that the project reflects China's growing commitment to FDI and fostering innovation.

"All of this creates an environment that enables ExxonMobil to continue our strategic long-term investments," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua. Guangdong governor Ma Xingrui said local governments have effectively overcome difficulties brought by the coronavirus epidemic to complete preparatory works including project approval and sea reclamation.

It took only about 18 months for such a mammoth project to kick off, which demonstrated high efficiency on the part of China, Ma said. The provincial government said it will do whatever it can to make sure the chemical complex goes into operation by 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Iran needs to be held accountable for launch of military satellite

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran needs to be held accountable for the successful launch by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the countrys first military satellite into orbit.I think Iran needs to be he...

225 Iran evacuees airlifted from Jodhpur to Leh

A batch of 225 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran and quarantined at an Armys wellness centre in Rajasthans Jodhpur was airlifted to the Leh air base on Wednesday. They were airlifted from the Jodhpur Air Force station. They all be...

Covid-19: HC suspends HIV positive murder convict's sentence by 4 weeks

The Delhi High Court Wednesday suspended by four weeks the sentence of a murder convict who is suffering from HIV infection and sought to be released from jail on the ground that his immunity was low for surviving the on going coronavirus p...

Demi Lovato opens up about seeking mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

American singer Demi Lovato is encouraging fans to reach out for help when they need it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer recently announced that shes helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020