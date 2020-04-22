Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Jump in oil sends global equities higher; bonds dip

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Jump in oil sends global equities higher; bonds dip

A jump in the price of oil and the promise of more government stimulus to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic helped calm global equity markets Wednesday, prompting investors to edge out of perceived safe haven assets like U.S. Treasuries. U.S. crude and Brent both rose more than 6% after touching their lowest levels since 1999 on the prospects for further production cuts to reduce the glut in the oil market.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe> gained 1.66% following a broad rally in Europe and slight losses in Asia. In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 464.89 points, or 2.02%, to 23,483.77, the S&P 500 gained 58.81 points, or 2.15%, to 2,795.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 196.96 points, or 2.38%, to 8,460.19.

A historic two-day plunge in the oil market, which sent futures contracts negative for the first time in history, had erased more than 1,000 points from the Dow before Wednesday's open. Better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings helped lift equities, said Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"Markets do seem to have recovered too far, too quickly, given the uncertainty about the depth and duration of the downturn and a correction is still probable," said Morris. "But if the negative sentiment reflected in gold and bond yields turns out to be overdone, and the fall in GDP is less than the most extreme estimates indicate, valuations are not unreasonable."

The U.S. Congress will pass a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, that includes an additional $321 billion for a previously set-up small business lending program that quickly saw its funds exhausted. "Though this bill will address some of the shortfalls, this will not likely be the end for stimulus," according to a note from BofA Global Research, adding that the firm expects Congress to pass another large package worth up to $1.5 trillion.

Gains in the oil market helped draw investors into riskier assets, pulling government bond yields higher. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 16/32 in price to yield 0.619%, from 0.571% late on Tuesday. European Union leaders will meet on Thursday to discuss measures to increase aid to help the region cope with the coronavirus outbreak..

Traders were also buoyed after Italy breezed through a major debt sale on Tuesday and speculation continued that the European Central Bank would provide more support measures. U.S. crude jumped 23.16% to $14.25 per barrel and Brent was at $20.36, up 5.33% on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK unlikely to have sudden lifting of lockdown: chief medical officer

Englands chief medical officer said on Wednesday it was unrealistic to expect a sudden lifting of all lockdown restrictions, even as ministers say the United Kingdom has reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.If people are hoping that...

COVID-19: HC starts helpline to lodge complaints against problems faced while video conferencing

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday started a helpline number -- 14611 -- to receive complaints regarding audio or visual problems experienced during proceedings held via video conferencing. Since the last week of March, the High Court has be...

Hiring strategy to remain aggressive, will hire 100 people by year-end: Cashfree

Digital payments company Cashfree on Wednesday said it plans to hire about 100 people to take its headcount to more than 200 employees by year-end. While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit multiple industries in different ways, there has been...

Indore: 50% of city patients did not show symptoms initially

As 50 per cent of the coronavirus patients in Indore citys busiest COVID-19 hospital initially did not show any symptoms for the infection, the activists have urged the state government to scale up the screening to identify asymptomatic per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020