Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry leaders applaud Facebook-Jio deal; say India to be growth epicentre post COVID crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:17 IST
Industry leaders applaud Facebook-Jio deal; say India to be growth epicentre post COVID crisis

Facebook's Rs 43,574 crore-investment in Jio Platforms earned accolades from industry leaders on Wednesday, even as some internet activists raised privacy concerns. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said the investment is strong signal of India's economic importance and further projects the country as the centre for new growth post the coronavirus crisis.

"Jio’s deal with Facebook is good not just for the two of them. Coming as it does during the virus-crisis, it is a strong signal of India's economic importance post the crisis. It strengthens hypotheses that the world will pivot to India as a new growth epicentre. Bravo Mukesh!" Mahindra said in a tweet. Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy 9.99 per cent stake in the firm that houses Ambani's telecom arm Jio, as the social media giant looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

The deal values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value (USD 65.95 billion, assuming a conversion rate of Rs 70 to a US dollar). This is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India. The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top five listed companies in India by market capitalization, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services.

Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and WhatsApp have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail's new commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp. Digial payments firm Paytm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted, "This is extraordinary at so many levels. #GODStatus." JioMart's business model will compete with Paytm services.

WhatsApp has applied for a digital payment licence to facilitate UPI-based transactions. However, it is yet to receive permit due to security issues flagged by the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Former IT and telecom minister Milind Deora said the deal is a respite in the present scenario.

"Welcome respite from our daily doom & gloom. Mukesh Ambani always envisioned @reliancejio as a global internet company, not merely an Indian telco. As we consume more & more data, Jio’s partnership with @Facebook could enable India to become a world leader in AI innovation," Deora tweeted. However, Save The Internet co-founder Nikhil Pahwa said that people need to be watchful about the deal.

"Jio is much more powerful than in 2015. FB (Facebook) remains the same. The government isn't as open to public opinion on issues like privacy, encryption etc anymore. Civil society is much weaker than in 2015. We will have to be watchful," Pahwa said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK unlikely to have sudden lifting of lockdown: chief medical officer

Englands chief medical officer said on Wednesday it was unrealistic to expect a sudden lifting of all lockdown restrictions, even as ministers say the United Kingdom has reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.If people are hoping that...

COVID-19: HC starts helpline to lodge complaints against problems faced while video conferencing

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday started a helpline number -- 14611 -- to receive complaints regarding audio or visual problems experienced during proceedings held via video conferencing. Since the last week of March, the High Court has be...

Hiring strategy to remain aggressive, will hire 100 people by year-end: Cashfree

Digital payments company Cashfree on Wednesday said it plans to hire about 100 people to take its headcount to more than 200 employees by year-end. While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit multiple industries in different ways, there has been...

Indore: 50% of city patients did not show symptoms initially

As 50 per cent of the coronavirus patients in Indore citys busiest COVID-19 hospital initially did not show any symptoms for the infection, the activists have urged the state government to scale up the screening to identify asymptomatic per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020