COVID-19: Personal staff of finance minister commit one day's salary every month till Mar' 21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:33 IST
All personal staff of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have pledged one day's salary every month till March 2021 for fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dedication and sincere commitment towards #IndiaFightsCorona," the finance minister said in a tweet. "All the personal staff whose tenure is co-terminus with Hon'ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt @nsitharaman have offered to forego one day's salary every month until March, 2021 to contribute towards the nation's fight against Covid-19," a tweet from her office said.

