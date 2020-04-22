Left Menu
Lanka to send flights to bring back students stranded in India, Pak and Nepal

22-04-2020
Sri Lanka is sending special flights to bring back hundreds of students stranded in India, Pakistan and Nepal. SriLankan Airlines will operate special flights from Amristar and Coimbatore in India, Karachi and Lahore in Pakistan and Kathmandu in Nepal. The flights will bring back 433 students stranded in those cities.

The returnees will be sent to the military-run quarantine centers where they'll stay for 14 days. The airline earlier operated similar flights to bring home pilgrims and students stranded in countries such as China and India.

SriLankan Airline has suspended passenger flights until April 30 while operating cargo and special flights. Last month, Sri Lanka closed its international airport for inbound international commercial passenger flights.

