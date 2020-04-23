Setco Automotive gets permission to re-start manufacturing operations at two plants

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Auto component maker Setco Automotive on Thursday said it has received permission to resume operations at its two plants located in Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The company would like to inform that its plants situated at Kalol (Gujarat) and Sitarganj (Uttarakhand), have been permitted to re-start manufacturing operations by the respective state governments, Setco Automotive said in a regulatory filing.

The plants have been permitted to operate subject to compliance with the conditions and directions as mentioned in the guidelines of respective state government as well as the order of Ministry of Home Affairs, dated April 15, 2020, it added. Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20.

Moreover, manufacturing, industrial units with access control in special economic zones (SEZs), export oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships have also been allowed..

