China pushes forward launching east-bound leg of Shanghai-London Stock Connect in 2020

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it will push forward with launching the east-bound leg of the Shanghai-London Stock Connect this year.

The bourse's annual plan, published on its website on Thursday, contained a slew of plans for 2020.

The stock exchange also plans to roll out a cross-border scheme for corporate bonds, while it will improve policy reserves designed to deal with extreme market conditions in a bid to monitor and fend off major risks in the market, it said.

