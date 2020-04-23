Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:47 IST
Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely

The US government is set Thursday to issue another gloomy report on the layoffs that have swept through America's workforce since the coronavirus outbreak forced businesses to shut down beginning last month. The Labor Department will likely report that several million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after nearly 22 million applied for aid in the previous four weeks. It represents by far the largest streak of US job losses on record.

Throughout the economy, nonessential businesses have closed, although some governors have begun easing restrictions despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too soon to do so without sparking new infections. For April, some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20%. That would be the highest jobless rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.

Layoffs have spread throughout the economy, from front-line service industries like restaurants, hotels and retail stores to white collar and professional occupations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ICRC donates vital medical equipment to Gaza in coronavirus crisis

The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC on Thursday donated vital intensive care equipment to Gaza hospitals but said they remain underequipped for any wider outbreak of the new coronavirus in the territory. With passage through G...

Police kills suspects of rape, murder of minor in Pak's Punjab

Police in Pakistans Punjab province shot dead four suspects of rape and murder of a five-year-old boy in an encounter late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. According to the FIR, two vendors - Umair 18 and Abbas 20 - allegedly...

China concealing real corona positive cases: US media

A New York-based Television channel has claimed that the Chinese authorities are hiding the facts about the real number of coronavirus positives in the country. It claims that Beijing has also issued orders to the provincial governments, as...

COVID-19: Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides relief to migrant workers in Delhi

Some 400 migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, have taken shelter at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram in Bhati Mines in New Delhi. The ashram, with the help of local administra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020