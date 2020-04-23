Finaureus Technologies ties up with US based Validea to launch a B2C digital Investment platform AlphaNiti

• Raises pre-series A funds from Pinetree Capital • Aims to offer Validea’s Active Equity and ETF U.S.-centric systematic models in addition to Finaureus’s own proprietory quant based strategies to Indian investors • Option to invest in both the US market ( dollar denominated products) as well as Indian market ( INR products) • Post Covid19 crisis online automated investments will get increasingly mainstreamed Mumbai, April 23, 2020: Finaureus Technlogies has launched AlphaNiti (www.alphaniti.com) – an online investment advisory platform under a joint venture partnership with US based Validea. The JV aims to progressively bring Validea’s Active Equity and ETF U.S.-centric systematic models as well as Finaureus’s own proprietory quant based strategies to Indian investors. AlphaNiti is a unique digital platform which provides the Investors the option to invest in both the US market ( dollar denominated products) as well as Indian market ( INR products). Finaureus is a Fintech company which has been built on the edifice of deep Investment domain expertise, Big Data and technology. On the other hand, Validea is a research and investment advisory company incorporated in 2003, engaged in bringing their propricetory quant-based as well as fundamental strategies of globally acclaimed investors to the professional and retail investment communities via their tools, portfolios and research. Through AlphaNiti, the Investment Advisory Division of Finaureus, plans to introduce an extensive range of proprietary investment strategies for all prominent asset classes, with initial focus on Equity and Mutual Funds. These diverse range of strategies would not only strive to render high quality investment advice by creating automated intelligent portfolio strategies based on individual’s risk profile but also facilitate periodic & programmed rebalancing thereby endeavoring to maximize Alpha at all times. AlphaNiti offers an unique integrated technology led approach with the investor being the biggest beneficiary as he can take investments decisions from a wide range of US and Indian portfolio strategies and also carry out Risk Profiling, KYC and Execution in a seamless manner as online investment becomes mainstream.

Globally, the digital revolution has been transforming the Investment and Wealth Management landscape led by technology and Big Data. This paradigm shift from the offline and brick & mortar models to online, low cost models will increase penetration and drive scale, achieve consistency in quality of advice and significant efficiency in delivery mechanisms. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arindam Ghosh, Founder, Finaureus, said, “Our launch of AlphaNiti comes at a time when the Human Race is faced up with an unprecedented medical and resultant economic crisis. Through this period and beyond, we stay unwaivered, in our commitment to not only overcome this crisis but also reaffirm our unflinching commitment to keep building high value-accretive products and solutions to enable Indian Investors across all economic strata to build and preserve wealth through both good and challenging times” Said Mr. John Reese, Managing Director, Validea, “We are delighted to associate with our Indian partner, Finaureus and its team of outstanding investment professionals and bring our investment strategies, which are built on legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Ben Graham and other demonstrable and proven approaches, progressively to Indian investors.” Avers Mr. U R Bhat, Co-Founder, Finaureus, “The product AlphaNiti is a step in the right direction and an endeavor to support the ‘Digital India’ initiatives. The investment advisory platform has a tremendous potential to serve our young and vibrant country through smarter, faster and cost efficient ways”. The company has just concluded a fund raising exercise for pre series ‘A’ with Pinetree Capital, belonging to London based Nanda. S. for an undisclosed amount. Speaking on this significant milestone, Mr. Nanda remarked, “Finaureus is a great alignment of vision, minds and passion to build a global Fintech organization with a deep focus on Investment and Wealth Management. It is a delight and privilege to come on board in an executive capacity and be an integral part of the team.” About Finaureus Finaureus has been founded by Investment Industry Stalwarts U R Bhat (Dalton Capital / JP Morgan), Arindam Ghosh (former CEO of Mirae Asset, Fidelity) along with a great blend of technology, investment and data science entrepreneurs. The fintech company’s product range includes automated investment products which combines big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning with deep insights into investment services to offer disruptive and innovative end-to-end solutions for B2B & B2C segments, across all prominent asset classes.

About Validea Since 2003, US based Validea has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research developed by Validea. Led by founder, John Reese, the company believes the best way to outperform the market is to learn from those who have consistently done so in the past. The ultimate goal for Validea is two-fold viz: to help make the strategies of the most successful investment professionals usable and understandable for the individual investor and to offer investors access to advice on quantitative investment strategies and models that have the capability to build a consistent and solid long term performance track record. About Pinetree Capital Pinetree Capital is a proprietary investment firm belonging to Nanda S, a highly successful financial services professional turned consummate entrepreneur and an avid investor in global markets, based out of London and India. PWR PWR

