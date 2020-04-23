AITUC urges Puri to restore full pay of Chennai airport firm workers

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has sought the aviation ministry's intervention in disbursal of full salaries of workers of Bhadra International India Ltd at Chennai airport for March month. In a letter to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the AITUC highlighted the issue of delayed and part payment of wages to the workers of the Bhadra International India Limited in Chennai airport.

Bhadra International India Ltd (BIIL) is a firm doing ground handling and passenger services of the Airport Authority of India. In the Chennai International airport there are around 1,200 workers working for BIIL.

It is reported that the management of BIIL paid the salary for March on April 13 only after prolonged persistence of the workers' union, AITUC claimed in a statement. But it is again noted with dismay that there are gross discrepancies found with the amount of salaries staggering around 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the actual salary due to be paid to each worker, the union said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Labour Ministry had asked employers not cut pay and jobs in view of lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus infection. AITUC, urged upon Puri to immediately intervene and advice the BIIL management to disburse the full salaries of the workers for the month of March and also not to cut down the staff strength and deny wages till the time of restoration of normal activity.

