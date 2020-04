BRIEF-Leon Cooperman Says Capitalism Like We Know It Will Likely Be Changed Forever - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS CAPITALISM LIKE WE KNOW IT WILL LIKELY BE CHANGED FOREVER - CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS "I THINK WE HAVE TO STOP THE PANIC AND END THE TOTAL ISOLATION" - CNBC INTERVIEW * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS "S&P DOESN'T EXCITE ME AT THIS LEVEL" - CNBC INTERVIEW Source text : https://cnb.cx/2KoJ3Nk

