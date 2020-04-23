Medall gets nod to conduct COVID-19 tests

Diagnostic services provider Medall on Thursday said it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research for conducting COVID-19 tests. Medall has the capacity to process close to 1,000 samples every day at its 15,000-sq-foot central reference lab here, a press release said.

"There is an urgent need to bring in more private laboratories for testing the samples...Medall is uniquely placed to meet the growing demand for quick testing of samples using the Real Time Polymerise Chain Reaction (RTPCR) testing,, Medall CEO Arjun Ananth said. Priced at Rs 4,000 per test, bookings can be done online at www.medall.in or by calling 75501 77777, the release said.

