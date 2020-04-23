Left Menu
Development News Edition

BIAL to convert its premises into Devanahalli 'Chakota' orchard

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:16 IST
BIAL to convert its premises into Devanahalli 'Chakota' orchard

The Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Thursday said that it has initiated the rejuvenation and conservation of Devanahalli Pomelo by cultivating it within the campus, under its flagship CSR Programme 'Namma Ooru'. On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, BIAL, also owner and operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, decided to plant and nurture about 500 pomelo (Chakota) trees that will not only help conserve the rare indigenous fruit, but also contribute towards carbon reduction, it said in a statement.

With support from the Department of Horticulture, Karnataka government, BIAL procured saplings and has already planted 50 plants at a location that was once a hub for pomelos, before the construction of the Airport. It added that this location will be developed as an organic pomelo cultivation demonstration site, complete with signboards and literature for any member of the public interested in learning about the process.

At BIAL, we are committed to achieving excellence in environment sustainability. In our attempt to be a role model for sustainable progress, we have made a long-term commitment to sustainability and community engagement that will effect a change in culture.

This is one of our many initiatives towards achieving that goal, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL was quoted as saying. With this initiative we aim to revive, conserve and restore past glory of Devenahalli pomelo, a fruit that is associated with the region in which BLR Airport is located, he said.

The Devanahalli pomelo, which comes with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, has a unique, sweet taste, unlike other varieties. Hectares of pomelo plantation, which once dotted Devanahalli region, have now all but vanished.

Currently, there are less than 100 cultivators in the area, the statement read. "Over the next few years, BLR Airport campus will be home to largest pomelo orchard.

BIAL intends to promote cultivation of the fruit around the region and create a viable market by collaborating with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other institutions," BIAL said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab got a meagre Rs 71 cr from Centre to fight COVID-19: Badal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday asserted that except a meagre sum of Rs 71 crore, the BJP-led government has not given the state a single penny to fight COVID-19 pandemic. Badal made the assertion, seeking to debunk...

U.S. Treasury says will be hard for public companies to qualify for coronavirus relief loans

A highly-valued public company will have a hard time getting a coronavirus relief loan, the U.S. Treasury on Thursday said, just as Congress was poised to approve a new round of funding for the debt in the Paycheck Protection Program.It is ...

South African Airways faces wind-down or liquidation as cash runs out

South African Airways SAA faces a wind-down or liquidation after specialists appointed to try to save the state-owned airline said on Thursday they had run out of funds.SAA has been fighting for its survival since it entered a form of bankr...

US blasts China at Southeast Asian meeting on coronavirus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told his Southeast Asian counterparts on Thursday that China is taking advantage of the worlds preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to push its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea. Pompeo ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020