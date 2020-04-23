App based bike taxi aggregator Rapido has colla'

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@rapidobikeapp)

App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido has collaborated with local authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru for the delivery of essential items during the nationwide lockdown, the company said

The lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus has restricted essential supplies. Rapido is supporting the Delhi government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, in underprivileged areas of East Delhi, the company said in a statement. "Currently, we are serving 100 families in a day with the help of our driver partners in the city. We are working with the Delhi government to extend this service to cover South, North and West Delhi as well," it said

In Bengaluru, Rapido is collaborating with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's COVID-19 home delivery helpline as a delivery-service -partner, the statement said.

