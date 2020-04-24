Left Menu
Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:51 IST
Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 6.8 to Rs 793 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 6.8, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 793 per 10 kg in 22,650 lots. Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for June delivery edged up by Rs 3.8, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 766 per 10 kg in 7,125 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

