Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary, China sign loan deal for Budapest-Belgrade Chinese rail project

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:15 IST
Hungary, China sign loan deal for Budapest-Belgrade Chinese rail project

Hungary and China have signed a loan agreement to finance the construction of a railway link between Budapest and Belgrade, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced on Friday. Varga said in a video on his Facebook page that the loan carried a fixed interest rate and an early repayment option but he did not say what the exact terms were.

A key piece of data in the loan agreement is what interest rate Hungary will pay. Earlier this month, Hungary drafted legislation to classify all data included in contracts for the $2.1 billion, tax-payer funded rail project for 10 years.

"We have a loan agreement that is advantageous and secure for Hungary," Varga said in the video, adding that the terms of the loan were "favourable relative to the currently available debt financing conditions." Some 85% of the financing comes from China as a loan, while 15% is provided by Hungary, he said.

Varga said the new rail link, to be completed by 2025, would allow Hungary to be a centre for European logistical networks as Chinese goods travel from Greece to western Europe. The 150-km (93-mile) Hungarian stretch of the railway will be built by CRE Consortium which includes holding company Opus Global, controlled by Lorinc Meszaros, an associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The other half of the winning consortium is owned by China Tiejiuju Engineering & Construction Kft. and China Railway Electrification Engineering Group Kft., representing the Chinese state railways company. According to a statement by Opus in 2019, the holding company could earn revenues worth about 295 billion forints from the project over the planned construction period.

The project has suffered significant delays. China, Serbia and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding on the 370-km (230 mile) rail route in December 2014 in Belgrade.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Congress attacks Modi govt on freezing of DA

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the Centre after it announced freezing the hike in dearness allowance DA for the central government employees and dearness relief DR for the central government pensioners till Jul...

Spain records lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in over a month

Spain said on Friday the number of daily coronavirus-related fatalities fell to its lowest level in more than a month, with 367 deaths in the previous 24 hours.That took total fatalities to 22,524 from 22,157 the day before, the health mini...

PM Modi interacts with Sarpanchs, says COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the biggest lesson that the coronavirus crisis has taught the country is to become self-reliant and asserted that citizens have taken up the challenge instead of succumbing to difficulties, d...

Proposals invited to evaluate role of AYUSH interventions in management of COVID-19

The AYUSH ministry on Friday invited short-term research proposals to evaluate role of indigenous alternative medicine system in prevention and clinical management of COVID-19. Hospitals and institutions involved in the management of corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020