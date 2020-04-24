Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities close lower, Nifty realty tumbles by 4.2 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed the week in negative zone amid weak global cues as investors opted for safer assets while awaiting another government stimulus package to revive economic activity in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:11 IST
Equities close lower, Nifty realty tumbles by 4.2 pc
Bajaj Finance closed 8.7 pc lower on Friday to Rs 1,983.40 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed the week in negative zone amid weak global cues as investors opted for safer assets while awaiting another government stimulus package to revive economic activity in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. Reports said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalise a second stimulus package for industry, the poor and farmers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 536 points or 1.68 per cent lower at 31,327 while the Nifty 50 slid by 160 points or 1.71 per cent at 9,154. Except for Nifty pharma which moved up by 1.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty realty down by 4.2 per cent, financial service by 3.8 per cent, PSU bank by 3.7 per cent, private bank by 3.4 per cent and IT by 2.3 per cent.

Among stocks, Bajaj Finance was the top loser after tumbling by 8.7 per cent to Rs 1,983.40 per share while Bajaj Finserve slipped by 6.7 per cent to Rs 4,410. Private lenders IndusInd Bank slipped by 5.6 per cent, Axis Bank by 5.6 per cent, HDFC Bank by 4.5 per cent and ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent.

However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped by 4 per cent to Rs 1,425.80 per unit while FMCG major Britannia was up by 3.5 per cent. Sun Pharma, Cipla and Hero MotoCorp too traded with positive bias but with thin margins. Meanwhile, Asian shares fell on doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of US economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While shares in China fell by 1.08 per cent, Japan's Nikkei slid by 0.86 per cent while shares in South Korea fell by 1.34 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to seek $400 mn debt swap facility from RBI to meet short term financial needs

Sri Lanka is set to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the foreign reserves and ensure the financial stability of the country which is badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...

 IIFL Wealth Finance buys L&T Capital Markets for Rs 230 cr

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said it has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary&#160;LT Capital Markets LTCM to&#160;IIFL Wealth Finance for Rs 230 crore. The company had announced the deal in August 2019.On April 24, 2020, the company has compl...

Bajaj Finserv firms, staff collectively pledge Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bajaj Finserv companies, along their staff, have jointly pledged to contribute Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Around 32,000 employees of Bajaj Finserv subsidiaries - Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Fi...

Hit by COVID-19 lockdown, Noida MSMEs seek Centre's help

Struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs across Noida and Greater Noida have knocked the Centres door, seeking relief measures including interest-free l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020