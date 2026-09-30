Turkey blocks 147 more X accounts over fund crisis posts, monitoring group says

Turkey blocked access to at ​least 147 more X ​accounts that shared ‌content about ​the country's fund crisis, internet censorship monitoring initiative EngelliWeb said on Wednesday. EngelliWeb, a project of ‌the Freedom of Expression Association, said the affected accounts included people working in finance and capital markets, economists, academics, technical analysts, traders, investors and ‌lawyers, with a combined following of around 2.65 million users.

Neither X ‌nor Turkey's justice ministry immediately responded to requests for comment. The latest restrictions come after a series of access blocks targeting accounts commenting on developments surrounding ⁠the fund ​sector, which has ⁠been at the centre of market upheaval this month.

Earlier this week, EngelliWeb said ⁠some 150 X accounts, including those of journalists, online news outlets and ​the co-founder of the association Yaman Akdeniz were blocked on the grounds ⁠of protecting national security and public order. There was no comment on EngelliWeb's ⁠statement ​from X or the government.

Turkey's fund crisis erupted after suspected price manipulation in a number of thinly traded stocks triggered ⁠heavy losses and redemption pressures at investment funds. Authorities have ordered the liquidation ⁠of more ⁠than 100 funds with combined assets of $20 billion. Nearly half a million investors hold stakes in the funds.