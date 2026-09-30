Turkey blocks 147 more X accounts over fund crisis posts, monitoring group says
Turkey blocked access to at least 147 more X accounts that shared content about the country's fund crisis, internet censorship monitoring initiative EngelliWeb said on Wednesday. EngelliWeb, a project of the Freedom of Expression Association, said the affected accounts included people working in finance and capital markets, economists, academics, technical analysts, traders, investors and lawyers, with a combined following of around 2.65 million users.
Neither X nor Turkey's justice ministry immediately responded to requests for comment. The latest restrictions come after a series of access blocks targeting accounts commenting on developments surrounding the fund sector, which has been at the centre of market upheaval this month.
Earlier this week, EngelliWeb said some 150 X accounts, including those of journalists, online news outlets and the co-founder of the association Yaman Akdeniz were blocked on the grounds of protecting national security and public order. There was no comment on EngelliWeb's statement from X or the government.
Turkey's fund crisis erupted after suspected price manipulation in a number of thinly traded stocks triggered heavy losses and redemption pressures at investment funds. Authorities have ordered the liquidation of more than 100 funds with combined assets of $20 billion. Nearly half a million investors hold stakes in the funds.