Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor wealth plunges Rs 2 lakh cr as markets tumble

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:47 IST
Investor wealth plunges Rs 2 lakh cr as markets tumble

Investor wealth on Friday fell by Rs 2,00,006.26 crore as markets snapped a two-day rally, with the BSE benchmark tumbling 536 points. "On the domestic front, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announced winding up of six debt schemes due to redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in bond markets amid the COVID-19 crisis, which added to the selling pressure," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 535.86 points or 1.68 per cent down at 31,327.22. Led by the weak trend in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 2,00,006.26 crore to Rs 1,21,73,452.47 crore.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund late on Thursday announced winding up of six debt schemes, with assets under management of over Rs 25,000 crore, due to redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in bond markets amid the COVID-19 crisis. The biggest drag in the Sensex pack were bank and finance stocks, led by Bajaj Finance which was the worst hit among the 30-share components, falling 9.14 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank (6.58 per cent), Axis Bank (5.96 per cent), ICICI Bank (5.09 per cent) and HDFC (5 per cent).

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 1.77 per cent. On the BSE 1,617 companies declined, while 746 advanced and 155 remained unchanged. "Today, Nifty opened with a sharp gap-down due to negative global cues and news of Franklin Templeton AMC's decision to close six debt funds. As a result, NBFC and banking stocks were under pressure," Vishal Wagh, Research Head, BONANZA PORTFOLIO said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 723 in country; cases climb to 23,452: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 cases on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The...

Britain set tight EU talks limit but is not moving - Barnier

Britain is failing to move in talks on its future relationship with the European Union despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday. Michel Barnier told a news conference after a second week of talks bet...

Young climate activists vow to #FightEveryCrisis in global online strike

Instead of taking to the worlds streets to demand climate action on Friday as planned before the coronavirus pandemic, young activists from about 20 countries took to Youtube in a 24-hour broadcast to share ideas on how to fight global warm...

Aluminium Assn urges Centre to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals

The Aluminium Association of India AAI has urged the Central Government to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals like caustic soda in the form of COVID-19 tax on the industry as it will be detrimental to the sustainabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020