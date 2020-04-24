Left Menu
Majority of Indian consumers may shift to online shopping in next 9 months: Survey

Updated: 24-04-2020 19:27 IST
The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in the country will lead to a major shift in the shopping behaviour of people, says a survey foreseeing consumers' appetite for online shopping rising to 64 per cent from 46 per cent over the next 6-9 months. According to the survey report published by IT company Capgemini, with lockdown measures in place across India, there has been a surge in the use of online channels and the trend will continue even after the lockdown is lifted

The survey, conducted in the first two weeks of April, further said, "Over 46 per cent of Indian consumers will shop at physical retail stores compared to 59 per cent who shopped at physical retail stores before the pandemic. 72 per cent of Indian consumers will prefer to purchase from retailers which will offer delivery assurance as well as assurance of compensation for future cancellations in next 6-9 month." Most consumers, it said, would like the practices adopted by leading e-commerce companies. About 74 per cent Indian consumers surveyed said they will prefer to purchase from retailers offering delivery at flexible timing in the next 6-9 months and 89 per cent customers said they will be more cautious about issues of cleanliness, health and safety post COVID-19 pandemic. Post coronavirus crisis, 78 per cent of Indian consumers said they will prefer to increase usage of digital payments going ahead. Around 65 per cent of consumers in the survey said they will increase the purchase of groceries and household supplies during the course of next 6-9 months

The survey also revealed that 75 per cent Indian consumers are highly optimistic, about recovery in the next 6 months, compared to 48 per cent of consumers worldwide.

