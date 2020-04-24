Left Menu
COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:25 IST
COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Department has given exemption to factories to operate at full capacity with around 60-65 per cent of the normal manpower.

The exemption has been given to factories to allow maximum 12 hours of work per day for next three months, the minister said. He said overtime, for up to a maximum of 4 hours a day or 24 hours per week, will be paid as per the management rules.

He said the order will be applicable to the factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948..

