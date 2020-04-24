Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling sinks after record UK retail sales drop

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:37 IST
Sterling sinks after record UK retail sales drop
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday after data showed the biggest drop in British retail sales on record, adding to fears about the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Official figures showed sales volumes fell by 5.1% in March, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus shutdown which closed many businesses in the second half of the month. The fall, which was bigger than a median forecast for a drop of 4.0% in a Reuters poll of economists, came despite a surge in shopping for food.

A separate survey by polling firm GfK showed British consumer confidence held at its lowest since 2009 this month after tumbling in late March. By 1500 GMT, sterling pared some losses to trade 0.04% lower against the dollar at $1.2336, having earlier fallen as much as 0.3% on the day.

Weak flash purchasing managers indexes on Thursday did not put much of a dent in the pound, which so far is proving resilient amid a broader rebound in global markets. This, despite worsening economic data. "The poor economic data and Brexit uncertainty will continue to act as a limiting factor for any material sterling appreciation beyond current levels - but both are arguably already in the price of the currency," said Viraj Patel, global macro and FX strategist at Arkera.

Speculators still hold net long positions on the pound, CFTC data shows. As Britain's lockdown measures limit people's ability to live, work and spend money as normal, economists expect the country to see its worst economic contraction in more than 300 years.

A Reuters poll of nearly 80 economists published on Thursday estimated that Britain's gross domestic product would see its biggest quarterly drop since World War Two this quarter. "Sterling-dollar can still go lower," said Francesco Pesole, currency strategist at ING, adding that pressure was piling up against the pound given the economic impact of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 as a crisis has proved to be longer than expected, and investors are looking for some indication of what the UK government's exit plan will look like." Against the euro, sterling lost 0.5% to trade at 87.62 pence.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FIFA to give members $150m of virus relief funds

FIFA will release USD 150 million 139 million euros to its member football associations to help handle financial troubles caused by the coronavirus, the global governing body said on Friday. FIFA said that all operational funding for 2019 a...

GM's mask operation: a glimpse into the factory of the coronavirus era

Before the coronavirus outbreak shut them down, U.S. auto factories were hectic workplaces where men and women worked side by side along fast-moving assembly lines, ate in crowded break areas, and jostled in and out of gates as they changed...

Brazil justice minister quits, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling in police

Brazils Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on Friday, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political meddling in law enforcement and creating a political crisis in the midst of an economic downturn and the coronavirus epidemic. A corrupt...

COVID-19 mortality rate 3%, recovery above 20 %, situation in control: Harsh Vardhan

Pegging the COVID-19 mortality rate in the country at three per cent and the recovery rate from it above 20 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday hailed the roles of states in keeping the situation under control. Vardhan l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020