Left Menu
Development News Edition

MRF earmarks Rs 25 crore for COVID-19 relief measures

Tyre major MRF Ltd has committed to spend a sum of Rs 25 crore to support various initiatives to address the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:32 IST
MRF earmarks Rs 25 crore for COVID-19 relief measures
MRF started as a rubber balloon factory with a funding of Rs 14,000 in 1940s. Image Credit: ANI

Tyre major MRF Ltd has committed to spend a sum of Rs 25 crore to support various initiatives to address the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The support will be in the form of contribution to the PM Cares Fund at the Central level, support to various state governments where the company's factories are located and also direct district-level projects undertaken to provide relief in various forms.

This will include providing medicines, personal protective equipment for medical and relief personnel and also weaker sections of society, sanitisation of areas, distribution of essentials to migrant labour and local community to ensure better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged sections of the society that is affected in the current situation. The company's management team will work with district-level authorities to roll the relief activities that are being supported directly. The initiatives will be undertaken through MRF Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of MRF.

COVID-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that the world has faced, MRF said in a statement. "At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments to support the communities we live and serve in. MRF recognises this and is accordingly rolling out these initiatives." (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UGC panels recommend academic session in varsities from Sep, online exams wherever possible

The academic session in universities and higher educational institutions can be started from September instead of July in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, a panel appointed by the University Grants Commission UGC has recommend...

Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine to star in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde has lined up an impressive cast of Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine for her next directorial Dont Worry Darling. Wilde, who made her directing debut with 2019 feature Booksmart, will also star in the new movie in a su...

Lockdown: Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra, Akshaya Tritiya festivals to be held on Puri temple premises

The Chandan Jatra and Akshaya Tritiya festivals of Lord Jagannath will be held on the temple premises in Odishas Puri on Sunday, in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Gajapati Maharaja of Pur...

American Senator urges Trump to reverse order on Green Card, speed up H-1B for healthcare workers

A top American Senator has urged President Donald Trump to reverse his executive order to suspend the issuance of green cards for 60 days and sought fast-tracking of the H-1B visas for foreign workers to meet the surging demand for healthca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020