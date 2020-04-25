Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:33 IST
Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Saturday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Kothur facility in Telangana

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted pre-approval inspection at the company's drug formulations facility in Kothur village during the period from March 2 to 6, 2020, Natco Pharma said in a filing to the BSE

The EIR signifies successful closure of inspection by the regulator, it added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kohli can knock it off in 7-8 years: Lee on Tendulkar's 100 tons record

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Saturday backed Indian captain Virat Kohli to surpass batting great Sachin Tendulkars record of 100 international centuries, provided he keeps firing for another seven-eight years. The iconic Tendu...

Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

Indonesia reported on Saturday 396 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 8,607, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed. Thirty one more people who had tested positive for the virus died, taking the tota...

Coronavirus: HC grants interim bail to retired BSF officer in case under SC/ST Act

A retired BSF officer, who feared of being vulnerable to coronavirus in jail due to his age and existing ailments, has been granted interim bail for 45 days by the Delhi High Court in a case of allegedly making casteist remarks to a neighbo...

I'm fascinated by the world of wrestling: Chris Hemsworth on Hulk Hogan biopic

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he is excited to play veteran WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan in the biopic, which is currently in writing stage. The Netflix film is set to be directed by Joker helmer Todd Phillips and the Australian actor ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020