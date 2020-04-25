Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Saturday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Kothur facility in Telangana

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted pre-approval inspection at the company's drug formulations facility in Kothur village during the period from March 2 to 6, 2020, Natco Pharma said in a filing to the BSE

The EIR signifies successful closure of inspection by the regulator, it added.