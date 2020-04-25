Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Telangana facilityPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:33 IST
Drug firm Natco Pharma on Saturday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Kothur facility in Telangana
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted pre-approval inspection at the company's drug formulations facility in Kothur village during the period from March 2 to 6, 2020, Natco Pharma said in a filing to the BSE
The EIR signifies successful closure of inspection by the regulator, it added.
