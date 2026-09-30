"Entered politics to serve people, not for monarchy": TN CM Vijay at Dharapuram rally

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), entered politics to serve the people and not with a mindset of "monarchy or royal rule", while campaigning for the party's candidate in the Dharapuram by-election.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 18:49 IST
"Entered politics to serve people, not for monarchy": TN CM Vijay at Dharapuram rally
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay campaigns for the party's candidate in Dharapuram by-election (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), entered politics to serve the people and not with a mindset of "monarchy or royal rule", while campaigning for the party's candidate in the Dharapuram by-election. Addressing a gathering in Dharapuram, Vijay said that some people believe that the party has forgotten the mandate given by the people in the 2026 elections.

"Some people seem to think that we have forgotten that in the 2026 elections, the people voted for and elected the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and that the DMK has been sent home. They still believe that they are the Chief Minister, that their family is still in power, and that the people are still under the control of their family," he said. "But we do not have this mindset of monarchy or royal rule. We have entered politics for the people and to repay the debt of gratitude we owe them. The people have placed great trust in us, and we will certainly uphold that trust," Vijay added.

Speaking about his government's initiatives, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that several promises made to the people were being fulfilled within a short period of the TVK government coming to power. He said his administration had been working with a commitment to provide a corruption-free and bribery-free governance system.

"From the very day our government assumed office, we have been working with full commitment to ensure an administration free from corruption and bribery," Vijay said. Listing various schemes, he said 717 TASMAC liquor shops located near schools and places of worship had been closed after his government assumed office.

He further said free electricity up to 200 units was being provided, while a special task force named "Singappen" had been established for women's safety, creating 2,546 new posts. Vijay also said anti-drug enforcement units had been set up across 37 districts and nine municipal corporations, with 65 teams working to curb drug-related activities.

He added that the milk procurement price had been increased by ₹6 per litre and said the "Thaimaaman Thanga Modhiram" scheme had been implemented from September 28. The Chief Minister further announced that the "Vettri Payanam" scheme, under which women can travel free of cost on buses across Tamil Nadu, would be implemented statewide from October 2.

He said the "Annapoorani" scheme, providing three free LPG cylinders per year, was scheduled to be implemented from Pongal. The Dharapuram Assembly by-election is scheduled for October 6. The counting of votes will take place on October 9. (ANI)

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