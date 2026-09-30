Soccer-We will get through this together, says former City manager Guardiola 

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 18:48 IST
Soccer-We will get through this together, says former City manager Guardiola 

Former Manchester City manager Pep ​Guardiola spoke out in ​support of the Premier ‌League club ​on Wednesday after they were found guilty of serious breaches of financial rules. The ‌Spaniard handed over to former assistant Enzo Maresca at the end of last season after a decade in charge.

"I want every single @ManCity ‌fan to know I am here; more than ever. I ‌am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let ⁠me ​be clear: we ⁠will get through this together. I love you all," Guardiola said in a ⁠first reaction on his X account. City's Chief Executive Ferran Soriano addressed ​staff in a video on Tuesday in which he rejected ⁠the independent commission's findings.

Guardiola took charge of City in 2016 and under his management ⁠they ​won six Premier League titles -- including four in a row -- three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions ⁠League. The Premier League charges, relating to "sham" commercial contracts used as part of ⁠schemes to ⁠inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 million) over nearly a decade, cover the ‌period from ‌2009-18.

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