DAG sale raises Rs 1 cr, proceeds to go towards COVID-19 relief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:10 IST
A fundraising sale by DAG (formerly Delhi Art Gallery) featuring works by M F Husain and Jamini Roy, raised a whopping Rs 1 crore, the proceeds from which will go entirely to two charities —PM CARES, and Lt. Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund, Delhi, dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. The collection that featured 51 "carefully selected and handpicked" works representing the gamut of modern and contemporary Indian art were affordably priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh. "To help make this fundraiser a success, DAG decided to significantly reduce the price of these art works, making them additionally viable for buyers who would have the satisfaction of seeing the proceeds from their purchase being diverted to help the poor and support the health sector during these times. "We at DAG have always believed in the healing power of art and even more, in the power of giving," said Ashish Anand, CEO and MD, DAG. The works were varied in medium, ranging from canvas, paper, board, in oil, and acrylic, to watercolor, graphite, photography and sculpture. The sale also featured works by artists like F N Souza, and Nemai Ghosh among others.

