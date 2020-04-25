Left Menu
Nepal halts all flight operations until May 15

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal government on Saturday restricted the operation of international and domestic flights until May 15 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. The decision was taken during a meeting of the high-level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel at Prime Minister's Office, Singhadurbar.

A decision to extend the lockdown, which is set to expire on April 27, will be taken during the Council of Ministers' Meeting later. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Nepal reached 49 with a senior citizen getting infected from the deadly virus, the health ministry said.

The 62-year-old man in eastern Nepal's Jhapa district has tested positive for COVID-19, a ministry spokesperson said. Two persons were discharged from hospital after successful treatment. So far, 12 people have been cured, the official added.

