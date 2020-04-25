Left Menu
COVID-19: Transporters seek govt intervention for relief amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:02 IST
Transporters' body AIMTC on Saturday sought the government intervention for relief measures, including extension of e-way bill validity till May 15, saying their problems are increasingly getting aggravated. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the umbrella body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and entities.

"The situation remains fluid on the ground. The reports of vehicles stranded for want of unloading at factories, warehouses, godowns keep coming in. "The issues of loaded vehicles not getting unloaded as limited permission is available to open factories and godowns," AIMTC said in a statement, adding that comeback of drivers still seem difficult.

Seeking intervention of the PMO, it demanded extension of validity of e-way bill till May 15 from the present April 30, 2020 in view of stranded vehicles at various places. Citing a case where a poor transporter allegedly committed suicide yesterday unable to stand the pressure of the financier, AIMTC said the problems of the transport fraternity is increasing day by day and despite the moratorium the finance companies keep pressurising small operators to pay back.

"The implementation of the directives of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at the ground is still not proper. The reports of harassment, stopping of vehicles are still coming in, as the authorities insist on local permission inspite of clear directives and further clarifications issued by the MHA," the statement said. Meanwhile, AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said they had a fruitful meeting with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi who assured them all possible cooperation to the transporters.

About 85 per cent the transporters are small operators who are in abject penury and are unable to sustain their financial obligations to their stakeholders and families as well, the statement said, adding that the worst is yet to come when all statutory obligations are to be met and paid in advance in light of no income source. They also demanded curtailment in diesel prices and relaxation in toll. "There is deep angst and disappointment among the fraternity as there is no response from the Government on our submission of expectations of more than 20 crore transport fraternity of India., which only ask for facilitation and not subsidy," AIMTC said.

