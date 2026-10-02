“This is Gandhi’s country”: RJD MP Manoj Jha joins Jantar Mantar protest, questions police restrictions

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday backed the opposition parties’ protest at Jantar Mantar over the role of the Election Commission in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying such a democratic protest was taking place on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Jha said the protest was not only a programme of opposition parties but also represented citizens who, according to him, had concerns about the functioning of democratic institutions.

“I understand that the opposition parties have their own separate programme. This is a programme of the citizens. Every citizen who is a stakeholder in this republic feels that a single person, a puppet whose strings are pulled elsewhere, is making the decisions,” Jha said. He also questioned the restrictions imposed in Delhi during the protest and referred to the closure of metro services.

“The impact is such that you can see the metro has been shut down and all this is happening on what day? Today is Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Jayanti,” he said. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jha said the government had moved away from Gandhi’s ideals and that the country would have to return to them.

“On Gandhi’s day, Honourable PM, Honourable HM, thank you very much. You have taken this country very far away from Gandhi, and this country will have to go back there. That is why this kind of democratic protest is a message for you,” Jha said. On criticism of the Election Commission over Form 8 and developments related to SIR, Jha alleged that irregularities had been systematically committed and questioned why no explanation had been given.

“Today, if you look at the headline of the same newspaper, it came yesterday with the title ‘Course Correction’, saying things are happening. Where the SIR has ended, people are still filing; what does this indicate?” he said. “A crime was being systematically committed. An illegality was committed, and no one even tries to find a reason for it,” Jha alleged.

He further criticised the Election Commission over its decisions and alleged that the institution’s actions had failed to withstand scrutiny. Referring to the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a special drive in 20 states, Jha said the concerns raised earlier had been denied and alleged that the latest developments amounted to an admission of those concerns.

“The things people were pointing out back then, you were denying them out of your ego, or under pressure from someone, or a combination of both. Today I say it again, a basic understanding of criminal law shows that this is an act of confession,” Jha said. On Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Election Commissioner had jointly taken actions that would damage democracy, Jha said similar concerns had been raised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier.

“Tejashwi ji has said this many times before. What was done with the postal ballot with us in 2020? So why did you give them immunity?” he said. “No one in a high position has immunity, but you gave it to them. Because you wanted to cover up the illegality, and that is why I am saying this thread goes right to the top,” Jha alleged. (ANI)