India Cements partially resumes ops in mftg facilities

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI): The India Cements Ltd has commenced partial operations at some of its facilities by adopting Standard Operating Procedures as advised by government authorities, the company said here on Saturday. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic the performance of the company was not ascertainable, India Cements said.

"This is to inform you that the company has resumed operation of few of its plants partially/gradually in a phased manner", the city-based company said in a BSE filing. The company has adopted safety measures, including social distancing and other measures as advised by the authorities, it said.

"Considering the uncertainties involved, the impact arising on account of COVID19 pandemic on the performance of the company is not ascertainable", it said. Recently, the company vice-chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan had informed the Tamil Nadu government that transporting cement was the main issue due to the lock-down and they can commence operation once permission was granted.

"The Cement industry has no problem in producing and selling cement. It can resume operation once the permission is obtained," he had informed the Chief Minister,who had recently chaired a video conference with captains of industry here. India Cements currently has four plants in Tamil Nadu, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, one in Rajasthan and one in Maharashtra.