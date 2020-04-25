Left Menu
Haryana to implement Centre's guidelines on reopening of shops: Anil Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:01 IST
"We will implement the latest guidelines of the Centre on the opening of the shops," Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government said on Saturday it will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on reopening of the neighbourhood and standalone shops. The people desirous of opening these shops will have to seek necessary permission from the state government.

"We will implement the latest guidelines of the Centre on the opening of the shops," Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said. The shops also include those selling mobile phones, garments, and stationery items.

However, Vij said if the shops are located in shopping complexes or any containment zone, then they will not be allowed to open. Standalone shops and those in neighboring areas will open with social-distancing norms strictly followed.

The sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited. Restaurants, hair salons, and barbershops will remain shut. In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open, according to the guidelines.

In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open during the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Earlier, from April 20 onwards, the Haryana government had decided to give conditional relaxations to the industries in select sectors outside the coronavirus containment zones to kickstart the economic activities amid the lockdown as per the Centre's guidelines.

