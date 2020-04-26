Left Menu
CBI takes DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody in Yes Bank scam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:52 IST
The CBI has taken DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility in connection with a case of bribery against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, officials said on Sunday. A process of executing non-bailable warrants against both is going on, a CBI official said.

The Wadhawan brothers are named as accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to swindling of money by Kapoor and others, the officials said. The two were absconding since the case was registered against them on March 7, the agency had alleged. They were held by Satara police earlier this month while allegedly violating prohibitory orders related to lockdown when a carcade carrying Wadhawan family members was stopped at Panchgani in Maharashtra. They were kept at a quarantine facility in Mahabaleshwar by the district administration, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had written to the Satara district administration to not release them without a No Objection Certificate from it, the officials added.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

